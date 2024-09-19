​Brakes ‘win ugly’ in FA Cup

Leamington boss Paul Holleran is pleased to have kept hold of Dan Meredith and Jack Lane.

​Paul Holleran felt his Leamington FC side had to ‘win ugly’ as they progressed in the FA Cup last weekend.

​Brakes beat step four visitors Carlton Town 1-0, it taking an 18th minute goal from Ewan Williams to send them through.

But Holleran acknowledged the effort put in by the Nottingham side and that it was no easy path through.

He said after the game: “I thought they were stubborn, well organised opposition. We’ve won ugly today I think, it’s fair to say. We’ve had moments - the goal was a good phase of play - we’ve had other little moments where we could have nicked a second - we could have had a penalty.

“I think what you learn with the players in the second half is, we were getting a bit frustrated, so we keep on top of that; keep the back door shut, keep a clean sheet, and move into the next round.

"It would have been nice to get that second goal and play with a bit more freedom at times. They didn’t allow it, and probably our quality didn’t allow that, but you have to find ways to win football matches. We deserved to win the game, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.

"It’s cup football, and we’re just delighted that we’re in [the draw] on Monday, because there’s been plenty of times where we’ve played OK and got knocked out.

“The FA Cup’s got loads of angles to it. Win a couple more games and it gets big then. It’s financially rewarding . There was a good crowd and atmosphere here today.

"There’s a lot to like about the FA Cup. Every round gets bigger - it’ll be bigger again in the next round, and if we can get somebody here, we’ll be happy. We are 90 minutes away from the fourth qualifying round, which is a nice round to be in.”

Ultimately, it will be an away tie for Leamington as they’ll face another step four side in the shape of Harborough Town on September 28, who play in the SPL Premier Central.

*Leamington have confirmed that Caine Elliott has left the club and joined Rugby Town.

The centre midfielder joined Leamington in the summer from Halesowen Town but has had limited game time since joining, and will now return another of his former clubs.