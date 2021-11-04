Brinklow fall victim to curse of the penalty shoot-out in cup tie

Brinklow fell victim to the curse of the penalty shoot-out in a game where they had enough chances to win. The home side made a good start and had the lions share of the possession in the first half. An Ally Keay shot rattled the woodwork on 15 minutes and the visitors' keeper was on top form to save a Connor Gamble header on 40 minutes. Brinklow took the lead half – way through the second half after a Gamble free kick was headed across the face of the goal by Morgan Pulford and bundled home by Ash Marks. The visitors forced an equaliser on 79 minutes when Elliot Lascelles found himself in space on the edge of the area and unleashed a vicious strike to send the tie to penalties.