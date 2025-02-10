Burch so proud as battling Rugby Borough push Liverpool all the way in Women's FA Cup

Rugby Borough's keeper Nyla Peterkin is beaten by a stunning strike from Liverpool's Marie Hobinger (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Rugby Borough boss Lee Burch was beaming with pride after seeing his side push WSL giants Liverpool all the way before losing 2-0 in the Women's FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, battling Borough pushed the WSL giants all the way at a sold-out Nationwide Windows Arena before being undone by two late goals, with both finishes having to be something special to get past home goalkeeper Nyla Peterkin.

Austrian international Marie Höbinger broke the deadlock six minutes from time with a stunning 25-yard strike that flew into the left-hand corner of the net, before England Under-23 ace Mia Enderby made it 2-0 in stoppage time with a clinical finish from 10 yards after slick build-up play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby did have their moments in attack, with Angelina Nixon going so close to putting her side ahead with the score at 0-0, but after an incisive run down the left her low finish was well saved by Reds shot-stopper Rachael Laws.

Rugby Borough's defenders battle against Liverpool's Sophie Roman Haug (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But it wasn't to be for Borough as Liverpool moved into the quarter-finals.

"We had a set gameplan, and when you have that it is about the players and the group sticking to it, and they did that really well," Borough boss Burch told BBC Sport Coventry & Warwickshire.

"I am proud of the team and they can be proud of themselves, as it was a good performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We took a little bit of risk in changing shape, you can either stick to your guns and do what you do best, but I think you have to understand how good the opposition is.

Liverpool match-winner Marie Hobinger in action during The Adobe Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Rugby Borough and Liverpool (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"We knew we had to give them something, and I think everyone saw where we tried to give them that, and then try to gain in other areas, and it was nearly enough.

"It was a real challenge for us, because the players haven't played in a game like that as a group.

"We have not been underdogs like that, so that was a real challenge but that is how good they are, and it doesn't surprise me they were able to put that on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had the belief we could, and it was just about seeing if we could produce that moment at the other end and we nearly did that.

Rugby Borough's keeper Nyla Peterkin makes a save from Liverpool's Sophie Roman Haug (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"They had that bit of quality, and we did say if we are to concede a goal and it is a bit of high quality WSL then we can hold our hands up, and it was.

"The second goal was also a bit of quality, and we did limit them to longer range strikes.

"But our keeper has not had to make any big worldie saves, so we have done well and put on a good show."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough can now look forward to ending their FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division campaign on a high, and the fifth-placed side are back in action on Thursday night (Feb 13) with a trip to the City Ground to take on unbeaten leaders Nottingham Forest.

They are then back at the Nationwide Windows Arena on Sunday (Feb 16) for a home County Cup semi-final against Stourbridge.