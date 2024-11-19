Busy weekend of action in the Leamington Sunday League as cup takes centre stage

Midland Rovers enjoyed a 5-2 win in Division 5 of the Leamington Sunday League.

It’s been another busy weekend of action in the Leamington Sunday League.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We begin our round-up with cup action as Leamington Hib's beat BW Boldmere Wanderers 5-2/

Hib's controlled the game from the start. Liam Blake opened Hib's account on the half hour mark. No more first half goals but chances were few. The second half saw Boldmere press to get back into the game but Hib's took advantage and added four more without reply. Ash kitchen grabbed a brace. Jack Marsden and Connoll Farrell got the others. Hib's progress into the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1 cup Hawkes Mill Sports 8(eight) Cubbington Albion 3

Albion were ahead at half time here. Goals from Mackenzie Patchett-Smyth, Jordan White and Ross Quartermaine giving them the advantage over two goals from Hawkes Mill. The second half was a different ball game. Hawkes Mill struck six without reply. Michael Buckley led the way with a hat-trick. Jamie Plummer bagged a brace. Matthew Budd, Patrick Ryan and George Swain got the others.

Cancer Research Cup Khalsa 1 Leam Hib's Reserves 0

Fastest goal of the day here for Sundeep Kalsi who gave Khalsa the advantage in the first minute. And that's how it stayed. Khalsa progress into the next round.

Stockton Res 1 Long Itchington 7 (seven) – Joe Tambini led the Long Itchington line here with a hat-trick. George Ellis, Sam Crawford, Jake Aldridge and Ellis Gandy also got in on the action. Long Itchington progress into the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishops Itchington 7 (seven) Minds Matter 0 – Ed Kostiuk on target with a hat-trick. Adam Miles added a brace. Johnny Adair and Harry Stowe with the other goals. Bishops go into the next round.

Dynamo Leamington 2 Kenilworth Town 2 – One all at half time. Two all at full time. It went to pens. Ash Rowley and Amine Bouhali the Dynamo scorers. Zach Evans and James Brison on target for Town. Evans goal was also equal fastest of the day coming in the first minute. Town take the tie 2 - 4 on penalty kicks.

Division 2 League – Wellesbourne Wanderers 7 (seven) Heathcote Athletic 0

All one sided here. Alex Rea had his scoring boots on and bagged a hat-trick. So did Ben Adler and the other came from George Deeley. With Hib's on Cup duty Wanderers go top of the table.

Division 3 – Chadwick End 1 Cubbington FC 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cubbington maintain their 100% record here. Goals from Tom Horrocks, Charlie Faulkner and Jack Gibson doing the damage.

Kenilworth Royal Oak 3 Fusilier 1 Goals from William Harte, Will Tunningley and Edward Aveyard were enough here for Royal Oak. David Jones with the Fusilier consolation.

Division 4 – AFC Snitterfield 1 Whitnash Town 0

Another close one and a solitary Ben Albrecht goal just before half time was enough for Snitterfield to take the points.

Hampton Magna 2 Stockton 3 – A late comeback goal from Roberto Ciurlia with three minutes to go wasn't quite enough for Magna here. Dan Bates had kept them in it with a goal shortly before half time, but an own goal and a brace from Thomas O'Callaghan was enough for Stockton to take the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pig and Fiddle 5 Real Barston 2 – Kieran Herlihy gave Pig the perfect start with a hat-trick inside thirty four minutes. Kieran Morgan and Lewis Timms also added. Barston grabbed two but it wasn't enough. Ahmed Khalefa and Callum Shepherd on target.

Division 5 – Warwick United 0 Balsall and Berkswell 4 – The Hornets in control. Goals from Joe Ryan. Charlie Stevens. Jonathan Levy and Alex Emms doing the damage.

Midland Rovers 5 Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev's 2 – This was close at half time. Rovers then exerted more control. Jake Faulkner and Will Baxter with the Wellesbourne goals. The Rovers strikes coming from Jack Villiers, Jonny Hawker, Lewis Welch and a brace from George Williams.

Southam United Reserves 2 Kineton Sports and Social 5 – Charlie Ferguson and Owen Kennedy on target for Southam, with a goal in each half. Kineton were on top with goals from Scott Dunn, Michael Lawrence, Brayden Herdman and a brace from Ben King.