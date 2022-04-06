Chadwick End lift the Division 2 Cup in Leamington's Sunday league

Cup champions Chadwick End

Weekly round-up for Sunday 3 April 2022. It’s week 29 and we start as usual with the Cup matches and this week that’s the Division 2 Cup Final, sponsored by friends of Rowan Fitzgerald

Chadwick End 2 Engine FC 1

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenilworth Sporting’s ground was the setting for this Cup Final. A very pleasant but cool early summer afternoon. Gypsy Lane was bathed in sunshine to greet the players and the massed ranks of spectators.

Runners-up The Engine

As expected a fast and frenetic start from both teams and the deadlock was broken on twenty minutes when a left wing cross evaded the Engine keeper and Ollie Senior was unmarked at the back post to head home. The Chadwick crowd go wild! The remainder of the first half continued to be a battle and the scorer wasn’t troubled.

The second half continued in the same vein and chances came and went at both ends without result. With only ten minutes to go shouts go up for a penalty in the Chadwick box. An over exuberant challenge. The spot kick is awarded and substitute Stan Moss calmly slots home to bring the Engine level. It looks like we are going to penalty kicks. With a minute left on the clock Chadwick press forward and the long cross from the right clears the keeper and the unfortunate defender behind can only help the ball into the net to the delight of the Chadwick horde! The goal is credited to Ollie Senior .

The whistle goes and it’s all over!

Chadwick End lift the Cup.

The Trophy was presented by Liam Fitzgerald and Andy Smith who sponsor the competition in memory of Rowan Fitzgerald.

We move on to the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Semi-Final

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 1 Long Itchington 2

The Long men put paid to the Hib’s reserves Cancer Cup hopes here but they are still favourites for the Division 3 Title Sam Crawford put the Division One team ahead after thirty three minutes and that’s how the first half stayed. Ten minutes into the second half and Hib’s were level through Ryan Butler. We were heading for penalty kicks when with less than twenty minutes left on the clock up popped Matthew Bailey to restore the advantage for the Long Men. That’s how it stayed and Long Itchington progress into the Final.

We move on to the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Semi-Final

Long Itchington Reserves 1 Cubbington FC 5

A very late Sam Tidy consolation was all the Long Men reserves took away from this one. Adam Short got Cubbington underway after twelve minutes. Jack Gibson made it two after twenty five. Luke Swinnerton had added a third within ten minutes of the re-start and Matthew Bemrose got in on the act with twenty minutes to go. Sam Smith then rounded it off five minutes later before Tidy got his consolation.

Cubbington go into the Supplementary Cup Final.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual in Division 1

Bishops Itchington 3 Leamington FC Vet’s 2

Bishops move to the Top of the table and with only two games to play have given themselves every chance of taking the Honours. The Vet’s were second best here although a very late Ross Jackson effort that hit the post could’ve spoiled Bishops day. Playing down the slope in the first half Craig Watkin put the home side in front after twenty minutes. That’s how it stayed to half time.

With the change of ends the Vet’s tried to capitalise on the massive kicks out of goal from James Keller. Bishops continued to press and a neat move resulted in Josh Turton finishing from close range to extend the Bishops lead. Five minutes later and the Vet’s had a glimmer of hope. Awarded a free kick on the edge of the box. Andrew Maguire whipped it in past the wall and into the corner of the net. The Vet’s perked up and five minutes later had a corner. The keeper failed to gather and the loose ball came out to Martin Thompson whose shot found the same corner of the net! But Bishops weren’t done yet! With only five minutes left Thomas O'Callaghan rounded off a move and avoided Keller to slide the ball home.

These two sides meet again next week in the Division One Cup final at Stockton. 3pm KO.

Leamington Hibernian 4 Blackdown 1

Hib’s keep the pressure on the top of the table and they have a Josh Blake brace and goals from David Jones and Connor Carson to thank. Liam Blake on the mark for Blackdown after eighteen minutes but it wasn’t enough.

We move on to Division 2

Khalsa Reserves 2 Princethorpe 1

Two late goals take the points here for Khalsa. Ben Townsend and Manjinder Dhaliwal inside the last twenty minutes. Princethorpe had struck in the first half through Jake Allies-Proctor but they couldn’t hold on.

We move now to Division 3

Hampton Magna 4 Warwick Printing 4

The Printers drop points in their Title chase and they almost lost all three. The Printers were ahead after ten minutes through Craig Williams. Aaron Dickens made it all square five minutes later. Williams then added another five minutes after that to restore the Printers lead. Jason Bradshaw then scored to level things off again after another five minutes. Shortly before half time Conor Smith put the Printers ahead once more!

The second half was a slow boiler and with only twenty minutes remaining Aaron Dickens made it all square again. Ten minutes later and up popped Nick Hill to give Magna the lead. With nothing left on the clock Smith scored his second to get the Printers level and a share of the points.

Radford Semele Social Club 1 Foresters 1

A close one here and a goal each. Lee Watton with the Radford goal

And we finish as usual with Division 4

Cubbington Albion 7 Bulldog 1

Albion taking no prisoners here and the Bulldog had a very late Dan Masters goal as a consolation. Ross Quartermaine led the way with a hat-trick. Max Gough helped himself to a brace and strikes from Billy Gatfield and Lewis Papworth completed the scoring. Albion have one hand on the Title but there are still games to play.

Stockton 6 Whitnash Sports and Social Club 1

Fastest goal of the day here for Mitchell Coleman after only nine minutes. Ryan Barnard added a second six minutes later and Whitnash struck back through Andre La Barbera before half time to make it interesting. Just before the hour mark and Josh Tolley grabbed a brace in a two minute spell. This was shortly followed by John Ahearne with another brace to seal the deal.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 3 Kenilworth Wardens 2