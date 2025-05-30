Champions Hawkes Mill Sports wrap up Leamington Sunday League season in scoring style

Hawkes Mill Sports celebrate winning the Division One title trophy.

Champions Hawkes Mill Sports wrapped up their Leamington & District Sunday League Division One title campaign with a goal rush against a weakened Cubbington Albion.

It was first against third, and Hawkes took full advantage of a Cubbington side shorn of several key players as they cruised to a 13-2 win.

There were three hat-tricks for Hawkes, from Callum Ferguson, Charlie Haynes Brodrick and Patrick Ryan, while also on target were Roddy Attwood, Taylor Bryant, Matthew Budd and Nick Walker.

Albion’s consolations were scored by Freddie Finn and Nick Brunton.

League president David Finch presents the Division One Championship trophy to Hawkes Mill Sports skipper Tom Hall and vice-captain Jordan Brandish FC.

In division two, the final matches both involved Bishops Itchington, who claimed a win and suffered a defeat.

The victory saw them thump Kenilworth Wardens 5-0 thanks to goals from Ed Kostiuk (2), George Price, Craig Watkin and Kyle Watkin.

But they were then no match for Khalsa Reserves as they were beaten 4-2.

Joel Bennett and Ed Kostiuk were on target for Bishops, but Khalsa won it thanks to strikes from Rory Kirwan, Cameron Hill and Isaiah Balu, who netted twice.

In division three, second-placed Bowling Green wrapped up their campaign with a 3-0 win at Ettington Rovers thanks to goals from Bradley Goddard, Jake Robbins and Shay Browne.

So, to wrap up another long season, here’s a rundown of who won what.

In Division One, the champions are Hawkes Mill Sports, who also won the George Dutton Cup, where they beat Khalsa FC in the final.

Khalsa were also runners-up in the league, while the Division One Cup was won by Cubbington Albion, who also won the Challenge Cup. They beat Hawkes Mill Sports in both finals.

The Division Two champions are Leamington Hibs who went the whole season without dropping a single point.

Wellesbourne Wanderers finished second and also won the Cancer Supplementary Cup beating Hampton Magna in the Final.

The Division Two Cup was won by Bishops Itchington, who also won the Cancer Cup Final beating Hawkes Mill Sports.

In a good season, Bishops also took home the Andy Campbell Cup, beating Long Itchington in the final.

Cubbington FC won the Division Three title, and also claimed the BCFA Sunday Amateur Cup in their first season of entering.

Bowling Green finished second, but did win the Division Three Cup.

The Division Four title was won by AFC Snitterfield who completed a double beating Hampton Magna in the divisional cup final.

Hampton Magna were runners-up.

The Division Five champions are Kineton Sports and Social Club, who only dropped two points all season, and remained unbeaten in the League.

The runners-up spot went to Kenilworth Town, while the Division Five Cup was won by Balsall and Berkswell, who beat Southam United Reserves in the final.

The Sean Horgan Cup was won by Kenilworth Royal Oak, who proved too strong for Heathcote Athletic in the final, while Napton won the Maurice Billington Cup, seeing off Bowling Green in the final.