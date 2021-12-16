Chance to turn the tables as Leamington host Kettering Town

Celebrating Kelsey Mooney's goal against Bradford Park Avenue PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Leamington are preparing to play Kettering Town for the third time this season – hoping for a reverse of fortunes after their FA Cup exit in October.

This time it’s points rather than a fourth qualifying round place at stake when Brakes host Paul Cox’s side tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National League North rivals had needed a replay to separate them after drawing 3-3 at Harbury Lane in the third qualifying round of the competition, with the Poppies eventually progressing 2-0 at Latimer Park.

Jack Lane

“They’re always close, competitive affairs,” said Leamington manager Paul Holleran. “And I’m sure this one will be no different.

“I think Kettering are in a similar position to us in that they’ve had a few performances lately that have deserved more than just a point or two.”

Kettering, 15th in the table, drew 2-2 with bottom club AFC Telford at the weekend, but had lost their previous three outings, including exiting the FA Trophy to Gloucester City.

Although Brakes are without a win in their last four league games, they have drawn 1-1 with both Southport and most recently Bradford Park Avenue.

Junior English

Holleran was disappointed with the Bradford result which sees his side tenth in the table after 17 games, with their opponents 19th.

“Especially in the second half I think we created the better chances and missed a penalty with four minutes to go,” he said.

“There was lots of endeavour, lots of effort so it’s not through lack of trying.”

Brakes came back to equalise in the 70th minute after Bradford had held the lead for a quarter of an hour, Kelsey Mooney scoring from a Stefan Morley cross.

Dan Turner

“They showed a lot of character coming back from a goal down against the run of play, with a really good goal and were knocking on the door for the last 20 minutes,” the Brakes boss added.

The squad has been hit with injury problems and captain Joe Clarke joined the list on Saturday, with Brakes also missing Devon Kelly-Evans, Jack Edwards, Simeon Maye and Joe Parker in midfield.

Clarke is likely to be out of action for the next two to three weeks.