Clinical Rugby Town stay third after win over Godmanchester Rovers

United Counties League - Premier Division South

Rugby Town 3 Godmanchester Rovers 0

Town ultimately secured a comfortable win at a sunny Butlin Road against mid-table opposition thanks to goals from David Kolodynski, Edwin Ahenkorah and Alex Lock.

Godmanchester will probably feel they were unlucky to be on the wrong end of a three goal margin, but Rugby were in a clinical form in a game that lacked a little in terms of intensity at times.

Rugby had put out a makeshift back-line, with Luke English starting his first game in three months and Josh Thomas also returning to form an unorthodox central pairing with Dan Summerfield.

The hosts were still finding their defensive feet when Rovers Matty Allan had Ash Bodycote at full stretch to tip his effort onto the post.

However Valley managed to edge ahead on nine minutes when Kolodynski ran onto an English long-throw to smash an excellent first-time strike past Jamie Greygoose.

CJ Lewis then dragged one wide after more hesitancy at the back from Rugby, whilst at the other end Justin Marsden was wildly slashing one over the bar.

The visitors were soon striking the woodwork again though, when Lewis headed Mohammed Akhtar's well-delivered cross onto the bar.

Edwin Ahenkorah almost took advantage of finding some space behind the Godmanchester defence, but he found Greygoose quickly off his line to smother his shot, with the same Town forward then blocked out in the box in a subsequent attack.

Lewis had another strike taken at the second attempt by Bodycote, before Akhtar became the third player to see his effort strike Bodycote's goal structure when his looping delivery from the left bounced onto the top of the frame.

Lawrence Hammond almost applied a telling contact to Akhtar's delivery across the face, as Rovers' frustration continues, and this was compounded on the approach to half-time when Ahenkorah forced the ball home from close range after Madundo Semahimbo had battled well to force on another long throw from English.

The second half was on the whole a pretty uneventful affair, with a dearth of goalmouth action.

For Godmanchester, Lewis's cross was helped over the bar by Akhtar and Caine Elliott executed a fine a recovery challenge on Hammond, with Kolodynski's strike way over the target representing a rare chance for the home side.

However Lock ended any doubts as to the destination of the points with a sweet, curling shot into the bottom corner from twenty yards on 83 minutes, with Summerfield then denying Rovers skipper Simon Unwin a late consolation with a well-timed tackle.

Rugby line-up: Bodycote, English (Lock), Eden, Thomas, Summerfield, Elliott, Marsden (Shaw), Fitzharris, Kolodynski, Semahimbo, Ahenkorah

Godmanchester line-up: Greygoose, King, Dickerson, Munro, Warman, King, Lewis, Unwin, Allan, Hammond, Akhtar. Subs: Short, Moss, Francis, Augusto, Butler

Rugby Star Man: Barry Fitzharris

