Any fears that the Racers would encounter a tough game were quickly expelled when Kory Burke prodded home the rebound after Harry White's header was saved by Studley goalkeeper Brendan Bunn.
Racing doubled their advantage on 15 minutes with a well worked free kick straight off of the training ground. James Hancocks slipped in Cameron Ebbutt who drilled into the far corner.
The second half saw Burke miss a gilt edged chance for his third, firing over from a Callunm Scott cross.
Hamp soon got the third when he fired hard and high on 54 minutes for his seventh goal of the season. Connor Mort wrapped up the Warwick with a 20 yard drilled shot after turning his man and although Studley staged a late rally with goals from Leo Wood and Dan Carter, Racing had done the job.