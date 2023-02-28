Racing Club Warwick remain in second place as they comprehensively beat Studley 4-2 at Townsend Meadow on Saturday.

Any fears that the Racers would encounter a tough game were quickly expelled when Kory Burke prodded home the rebound after Harry White's header was saved by Studley goalkeeper Brendan Bunn.

Racing doubled their advantage on 15 minutes with a well worked free kick straight off of the training ground. James Hancocks slipped in Cameron Ebbutt who drilled into the far corner.

The second half saw Burke miss a gilt edged chance for his third, firing over from a Callunm Scott cross.

Warwick celebrate Archie Hamps' goal.