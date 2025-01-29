Controversy as Rushall beat Leamington

Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:28 BST
Leamington's Dan Turner celebrates scoring the opener. Photo: Chris Simpson.Leamington's Dan Turner celebrates scoring the opener. Photo: Chris Simpson.
​Leamington fell to defeat on the road in the National League North for the ninth time this season as Rushall Olympic overturned an early deficit to record an important win in their battle to escape the bottom four.

The hosts enjoyed the best of the opening few minutes, but were stunned as Leamington moved in front on seven minutes with their first serious attack of the afternoon.

Dan Turner was played in on goal by a precision through ball from Jack Edwards, and showed the type of predatory instincts that were commonplace during his first spell at the club as he strode onto the pass and finished calmly under the dive of Paul White.

Callum Hawkins was a whisker away from being beaten as Aaron Forde drove a low shot across the face of goal and inches past the post, then dived full length to his left to help Sam McLintock’s low strike behind for another corner.

But he was beaten just past the half hour when McLintock finished from close range from Forde’s low cross.

Omari Sterling James and Joe Hull both went close with headers as Rushall attempted to build on their leveller, then Hawkins produced an incredible reaction save to deny a thunderous strike from Kian Ryley.

But Rushall took the lead when Ben Wodskou curled a precise strike beyond the dive of Hawkins into the far corner. The travelling support were incandescent as they believed that officials had missed a clear handball before the home side broke.

Edwards inadvertently forced Hawkins into another save in the second-half as he flicked a free kick from Josh Green towards his own goal, but the Leamington keeper was alert at his near post.

Walker dragged a shot wide as Leamington finally began to show signs of life going forward, but Rushall were inches from a third as Ryley lifted his shot over the advancing Hawkins, but also the crossbar. A snapshot by Sterling-James cannoned off the back of the right hand post, and Ryley fired the rebound a whisker the wrong side of the opposite upright.

Turner headed over late on as Leamington applied some pressure, but ultimately the hosts held firm for three points.

*Tuesday’s trip to Alfreton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, so Brakes are next in action at home to Marine on Saturday.

