Coventry City announced as Leamington FC's first pre-season friendly visitors

Leamington manager Paul Holleran

The Sky Blues will visit the Your Co-op Community Stadium on Saturday, July 2 for a 1pm kick-off.

Tickets are already on sale and with a four-figure crowd expected, Leamington fans are advised to buy online in advance.

The Brakes and Sky Blues have built a good relationship over the past few seasons, with the Sky Blues winning 4-0 in 2019 and Sky Sports covering the fixture live.

The two sides were set to play again in 2021 however due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club ahead of their trip to Seville, Coventry instead sent an U18 team to fulfil the fixture.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Brakes have appointed first team coach Chris Knott to the role of Head of Football Development. His role will be to build upon the current structures, developing pathways and opportunities for all aspiring footballers.

In addition he will actively engage with the Brakes Boys and Lions Girls/Ladies Sections of the club providing support and guidance.

Knott, initially joined the club to develop their academy programmes in late 2019 and within a year manager Paul Holleran made him a first team coach.

The UEFA ‘A' Licensed Coach was initially Lead Coach in the Post 16 Academy Programme that the club runs in partnership with Moreton Morrell and Pershore Colleges, both of which are part of the Warwickshire College Group.

He will continue total oversight of the Post 16 and U7-16 Academy Programmes and will also provide consultancy advice to the Brakes Community Foundation CIO with regard to their fast developing Schools Programme.

Leamington FC Chairman Jim Scott said: “Chris’s appointment was an easy one to make. His professional conduct, coaching skills, personal drive and determination, allied to his experience in developing football pathways made him the perfect candidate for the role.