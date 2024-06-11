Coventry City XI to face Leamington in pre-season

Paul Holleran's Leamington side will face Coventry in pre-season.

Leamington will face a Coventry City XI once again in pre-season as they ramp up preparations for the 2024/25 Vanarama National League North season.

Over recent years the club has built a fantastic relationship with the Sky Blues and they will once again look forward to welcoming their players, staff and supporters to Your Co-op Community Stadium.

The game will be played on Saturday 13 July, 15:00 kick off, and will be the first home pre-season friendly of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket details will be communicated closer to the fixture via social media channels and website.

PRE-SEASON 2024Tuesday 9 July - 19:45 - Coventry Sphinx - Away; Saturday 13 July - 15:00 - Coventry City XI - Home; Saturday 20 July - 15:00 - Stratford Town - Away; Friday 26 July - 19:30 - Leicester City u21 - Home; Saturday 3 August - 15:00 - Halesowen Town - Home

Elsewhere, Paul Holleran has confirmed that Connor Taylor has left the club in search of regular first team football.

The local lad joined the Brakes in 2018 after four campaigns at Tamworth where he was voted as Supporters' Player of the Season. In his time at Leamington, he also spent loan spells away at both Bromsgrove Sporting and Barwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will link up with neighbours Racing Club Warwick ahead of their first season back at step 4 following on from promotion via the play-offs last season.

Paul Holleran said: "Connor has been nothing but a pleasure to work with in his time at the club, with him being one of our longest serving players when last season ended. We wish him nothing but the best!"