Coventry City XI to face Leamington in pre-season
Over recent years the club has built a fantastic relationship with the Sky Blues and they will once again look forward to welcoming their players, staff and supporters to Your Co-op Community Stadium.
The game will be played on Saturday 13 July, 15:00 kick off, and will be the first home pre-season friendly of the season.
Ticket details will be communicated closer to the fixture via social media channels and website.
PRE-SEASON 2024Tuesday 9 July - 19:45 - Coventry Sphinx - Away; Saturday 13 July - 15:00 - Coventry City XI - Home; Saturday 20 July - 15:00 - Stratford Town - Away; Friday 26 July - 19:30 - Leicester City u21 - Home; Saturday 3 August - 15:00 - Halesowen Town - Home
Elsewhere, Paul Holleran has confirmed that Connor Taylor has left the club in search of regular first team football.
The local lad joined the Brakes in 2018 after four campaigns at Tamworth where he was voted as Supporters' Player of the Season. In his time at Leamington, he also spent loan spells away at both Bromsgrove Sporting and Barwell.
He will link up with neighbours Racing Club Warwick ahead of their first season back at step 4 following on from promotion via the play-offs last season.
Paul Holleran said: "Connor has been nothing but a pleasure to work with in his time at the club, with him being one of our longest serving players when last season ended. We wish him nothing but the best!"
All at Leamington FC extend the manager's wellwishes to Connor. He and his family are always welcome back at Leamington, and we look forward to seeing him at games when he can attend. We wish him and Racing Club Warwick all the best next season at Step 4, as both the Brakes and the Racers look to build on a fantastic season for Warwick District's two major clubs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.