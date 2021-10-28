Covid puts Poppies rematch on hold as Leamington take on AFC Telford

Jack Lane celebrates with Kieran Cook in Brakes win over Farsley Celtic PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Darlington, Leamington were back at home on Tuesday evening with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Farsley Celtic.

Manager Paul Holleran had been keen for Brakes to put points on the board after their cup exploits and break and that’s just what they did.

Jack Lane scores for Leamington on Tuesday evening

And with covid cases in the Kettering Town squad meaning tomorrow’s visit has had to be postponed, Brakes will now travel to AFC Telford United, with both clubs agreeing to bring forward the scheduled National League North Easter Monday fixture.

Poppies had already missed this week’s Southport and Hereford games due to covid protocols but fans had been looking forward to renewing rivalries after the two clubs’ recent FA Cup battles.

Midweek visitors Farsley had the disadvantage of only arriving at Harbury Lane at 8pm, after their coach hit traffic problems on the M1, delaying kick-off by 45-minutes.

When play did get underway for the 400-strong crowd, Leamington were ruthless and clinical when they needed to be, executing their game plan to perfection on captain Jack Edwards’ 300th appearance. Brakes’ keeper Jack Weaver saved an early James Hanson penalty before Joe Parker put the hosts ahead from a ball by Kieran Cook.

Celebrations after Dan Turner's goal

Parker floated in a free-kick for Jack Lane to head home for 2-0 and Dan Turner charged through on goal and finished confidently for his seventh this season to seal the three points.

Speaking after the game, Holleran felt there could be a little more common sense in the fixtures listing midweek games with the Leeds club.

“Sadly they’ve been caught up with the closure on the M1,” he said. “We tried to be as helpful as we could, but I would say that’s affected them a little bit, but taking nothing away from us - they’re a good side Farsley.

“We’ve had some good performances here this year but that one was right up there. It’s been a good night for us.”

On Saturday Darlington took an 18th-minute lead but Brakes came home with a point and had chances for more. Their equaliser came after Dan Turner beat a covering defender and keeper to slot home a long ball out of defence by Jack Lane.