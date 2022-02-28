Cup and league action in Mark Rowlatt's Sunday football round-up

.

Weekly Round-up for Sunday 27 February 2022. It’s week 24 and we have plenty of action from this weekend. We start as usual with the Cup Competitions and that means the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

Ettington Rovers 0 Cubbington FC 2

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cubbington left it late but progress into the next round thanks to goals from Jake Montgomery on seventy five minutes and Mark Smith with only two minutes to go.

Heathcote Athletic 1 Bulldog 2

A giant killing here as Heathcote from Division one were overturned by Bulldog from Division 4. Heathcote took the lead through James Bye on the half hour mark. The Bulldog rallied and came back in the second half with strikes from Mark Hickey on the hour, and the winner from Liam Collins with sixteen minutes to play. Bulldog into the next round.

Leamington FC Vets 2 Radford Albion 1

The Vet’s started well but the Albion keeper was in fine form. The deadlock was broken on thirty five minutes when Adebola turned and shot inside the box , and this time the keeper couldn’t hold it and Ross Jackson was on hand to tap home. It stayed tight and despite Adebola seeing a shot come back off the inside of the post it remained one – nil at half time. The second half saw the introduction of James Keller and within seven minutes he had scored a little beauty into the top corner from 35 yards. The vet’s then had to face the Radford onslaught as they pushed hard to get back in the game. With five minutes left on the clock Paul Murray evaded two tackles and the advancing keeper to slot home to give Radford hope, but it was too little too late and the vet’s held on to go into the next round.

We move on to the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Quarter-Final

Khalsa Reserves 0 Long Itchington Reserves 1

A close one here and it was settled by the only goal of the game on ten minutes from Reece Sangha . The Long Men progress into the next round.

And now the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Quarter-Final

Princethorpe 1 Long Itchington 1

Another close one and this one went to penalty kicks as the scores were level at the end of full time. Sam Crawford with the Long Itchington goal.

Long Itchington win 15 - 16 on penalties and go into the hat for the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual with Division 1

Leamington Hibernian 0 HRI Wellesbourne 0

That very rare thing a Sunday League nil – nil draw. HRI remain top of the Table but drop two valuable points. It’s getting interesting!

We move on to Division 2

Real Barston 1 Dynamo Leamington 3

A slow burner here. It kicked off in the second half though aftetr Ash Rowley put Dynamo ahead shortly after the re-start. David Jolly popped up to make it all square fifteen minutes later , but Aaron Rowley then replied five minutes after that to restore the Dynamo lead. Ten minutes later and Ash Rowley added his second and it was all over bar the shouting.

We move on to Division 3

Kenilworth Royal Oak 3 Hampton Magna 4

This one didn’t go to form but was nip and tuck all the way. Cem Yildiz gave Royal Oak the lead after thirteen minutes. Mathew Hughes had Magna back on terms seven minutes later. Jacob Whitmore then restored the Oak advantage six minutes after that! That’s how it stayed till half time. Five minutes after the re-start and Magna were level again through Aaron Dickens. Three goals in a thrilling last fifteen minutes saw Magna take the points. Jason Bradshaw gave Magna the lead. Dickens grabbed his second to give Magna a two goal cushion, but a Jeremy Simmons reply for Royal Oak closed the gap but it wasn’t enough and Magna take the points. Still all to play for!

Napton 8 Foresters 2

Napton off to a flyer here with the two fastest goals of the day. Liam Meadows after only eight minutes followed by Chris Watts a minute later. By half time it was five. Watts had grabbed his hat-trick and Will Bradbury had also added. Bradbury then got his second two minutes after the re-start and then added again for his hat-trick on the hour mark. Blair Girvin finished it all off with a penalty five minutes from time.

Warwick Printing 2 Harbury 0

A goal in each half was enough here for the Printers. Josh Tiff just before the half hour mark and Danny Brierley with the second ten minutes after the break. The Printers are still in the hunt for Title and have games in hand.

We finish as usual with Division 4

Cubbington Albion 8 Upper Lighthorne 1

Trav Lea with the Lighthorne consolation here but Albion were always in control. It was a slow start with Kyle Ball plumbing the depths to score after thirty five minutes after Lea had put Lighthorne ahead. The rest of the goals coming in a very busy second half. Ryan Yearsley and Billy Gatfield with a brace apiece. Max Sharpe, Max Gough and Lewis Papworth all added in the last twenty minutes. Albion keep the squeeze on Wellesbourne but it’s going to the wire!

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 1 Wellesbourne Wanderers 2

A local derby here and the veg boys were undone by the Wanderers. George Bryan had given the Wanderers the lead after eleven minutes. It remained tight and it took an own goal with fifteen minutes to go for Wanderers to add another. Luke Sangha then stuck one away for HRI with only three minutes to go but it wasn’t enough. The Wanderers stay top of the Table but it’s tight.

Kenilworth Wardens 2 Whitnash Sports and Social 1

Wardens came from behind and continue their search for Honours. Louis Todd was the Whitnash scorer just on the half hour mark. Wardens have two second half goals from Toby Wells and Harrison Wright to thank for the three points. It’s all still on!

Stockton 2 Southam Sporting 3