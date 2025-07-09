Defender signs for Leamington ahead of opening pre-season defeat to Walsall

Max Ram is Leamington's latest recruit. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Leamington FC got their pre-season campaign under way with a 4-0 defeat at home to a strong Walsall side on Tuesday night.

​The Brakes fielded several new signings with a few trialists thrown in too and the game was goalless at half-time, but second-half strikes from Charlie Wragg (2), Aaron Pressley and Josh Gordon gave the League Two side victory.

Leamington will be back in action on Saturday when they host Shrewsbury Town, for whom ex-Brakes striker Cally Stewart now plays, before an Aston Villa XI will visit next Tuesday night with a 7.30pm start.

Meanwhile, central defender Max Ram is Paul Holleran's latest recruit.

The 24-year-old ended last season with Hungerford Town, having started it with spells at Rushall Olympic and Redditch United.

He started his career in academy football at Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, before a spell at Stratford Town saw him picked up by Wycombe Wanderers for whom he made a handful of first team appearances.

A spell on loan at Hungerford was followed by a season with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Championship, before he moved back to England with Gloucester City and Alfreton Town.

Holleran said: “We're delighted to tie this one up, because it's there in black and white - Max Ram is a really good player with lots and lots of potential.

"With George Ward going Max is somebody we looked at last year. For a young lad he's got a lot of experience, and he's got the potential to be a really really good number five.

“He's got all the attributes that are needed, and maybe having a consistent run of games at this level is what he needs. I'm really happy to get one over the line, and we're looking forward to working with him this season.”

Ram added: “I'm very happy to be joining the club. After a few conversations with the gaffer, knowing what his plans are going forward I am excited to be a part of it.”