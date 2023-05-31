Defenders sign up to stay with Leamington

​Two more players have committed to Leamington FC's cause ahead of life in the Southern Premier League.

Leamington boss Paul Holleran is pleased to have kept hold of Dan Meredith and Jack Lane.

​Dan Meredith and Jack Lane have become the latest of manager Paul Holleran’s squad to sign up for next season.

Right-back Meredith passed 100 appearances for the club last season as he featured in all 50 fixtures, and picked up another individual accolade to add to the two he won in the previous campaign, as he was named the Manager’s Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old returned to the Brakes on a permanent basis in August 2020 having spent a brief loan spell at the end of the unfinished 2019/20 campaign.

He returned to Leamington having left West Bromwich Albion, where he had progressed through the ranks and featured regularly for their under-23 side.

Having also represented Scotland at youth level, he spent a spell on loan in the National League at Maidstone United in 2019.

Meredith said: “It wasn’t meant to be last season and we we were all disappointed but we need to put it behind us and focus on this coming season. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Since joining from Alfreton Town in September 2018, Jack Lane has become a mainstay in the centre of the Leamington defence, and were it not for Covid-19 he would have long surpassed the 192 appearances he has so far made for the club.

Lane is always good for an important goal or two as well, and found the net in the Brakes’ opening day trouncing of Farsley Celtic, as well as grabbing a last minute winner against Darlington.

Holleran told the club’s website: “Jack has been a constant in our back four since joining the club nearly five years ago, alongside several central defensive partners, and I am delighted that he will be with us next season.”

Lane added: “I am delighted to sign for another season with Leamington. A lot of last year’s squad believe we owe the club and the fans after a disappointing end to the season. I can't wait for the challenge of bouncing straight back up to the level that we belong at.

