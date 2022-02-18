'Doing the basics better' brings rewards as Leamington beat Chorley

Dan Turner celebrates scoring for Leamington against Chorley PICTURE BY SALLY ELLIS

Dan Turner’s looping header from a Steph Morley cross put Leamington in the driving seat against Chorley before most people had settled into their seats - and they never looked back.

Kelsey Mooney’s stunning strike made it 2-0 at half time after quick thinking by Devon Kelly-Evans and although the visitors used the wind advantage to reply, it was another good, hard-earned three points for Paul Holleran’s side.

He was full of praise for how well the team mastered the blustery conditions, ending fifth-placed Chorley’s 11-match unbeaten run.

Callum Gittings in Brakes' win against Chorley

“I thought first half we were just fantastic,” he said in a club interview.

“ It was a really intelligent performance and we were probably unfortunate to only be two nil up to be fair.

“It was difficult to counter because of the wind, but Chorley put the ball in good areas, they put players in good areas. They make you defend and they don’t waste too many balls, but do you know something?

“As good as we were for the first hour, the last half hour we showed the other side, that grit and determination.

“And when you’re a team that’s been on the kind of run we’ve been on during December/January, the sort of character we’re showing now, with a bit of tinkering and a bit more work on the training ground; it’s really pleasing for me because it’s a young group of players for this level.

“It’s fantastic because they haven’t gone hiding when it’s got tough; haven’t looked to point the finger.

“They’ve taken responsibility. I think we’re all just doing the basics better, managing the game better and they’re getting their just reward. Especially Kelsey, who was fantastic today, and has so deserved that goal. It was a really really good day for us.”

Brakes, now 12th, have a trip to the coast to take on sixth-placed Southport on Saturday and are at Bradford Park Avenue, sitting 17th, on Monday evening.

“I’m hoping it’s just an impact injury with Callum Gittings, as he’s done really well for us today,” added Holleran, reviewing his squad situation. “His experience in the middle of the park, his physicality, and he’s good in both boxes.

“Simeon Maye is making good progress and Joe Clarke - we’re hoping to have him back in the fold next weekend.