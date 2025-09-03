Double delight for Leamington with two home wins in four days

Ewan Williams is congratulated after his goal against Southport. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Two wins in four days propelled Leamington FC up the early National League North table this week as they saw off both Chorley and Southport.

It’s also now three home league wins in a row for the Brakes with both wins having been on their own patch, a 1-0 success over Chorley on Saturday followed by a 2-1 victory against Southport on Tuesday night.

Max Ram struck the late winner on Saturday, while Tuesday’s game was won thanks to second-half goals from Ant Lynn and a Ewan Williams overhead kick which overturned a half-time deficit.

And boss Paul Holleran told the club’s media after the latter game that he was delighted with another win.

He said: “The game was everything I thought it would be. You have to understand what this league is like. You can’t start looking at league tables after five or six games. Southport have got some good players, they have a lot of experience when I looked at the team sheet today.

"I thought they started the game better than us - we had to hang in there in the first 20 minutes. As good as they were, we weren’t right. I thought we eventually got a grip of the game, got our lines better; got closer together and got up the pitch more, and we probably finished the first half a bit more like it.

"Then at the start of the second half I thought we were a bit sloppy again. It’s a good finish from their boy. You couldn’t argue at that point that they deserved to be in front, and for ten minutes after that.

“I think something I’ve got to look at is that with the players that are new to the level - when you’re playing Saturday - Tuesday - Saturday - Monday - when you’re running around at this level and you see how much it takes out of your body - I think it was there for all to see that our structure wasn’t quite right and so we ran out of legs a bit.

“The two goals were fantastic. I think on another day we might have got another one, a penalty, but it was a real good turnaround with the group we’ve got. You probably couldn’t argue that [Southport] deserved something tonight, but just for the way we were able to turn them round and put them on the back foot, I think that’s why we deserved to win the game.”

Attention now turns to a trip to Spennymoor Town this weekend.

