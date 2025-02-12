​Double delight for Leamington with wins over Oxford City and Warrington Town

Dan Turner scored in both of Leamington's wins this week. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Two wins in four days pushed Leamington FC further away from the relegation zone as they overcame two sides also languishing in the bottom third of the National League North.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 2-1 win at Oxford City on Saturday was followed by a 2-0 success at home to bottom-of-the-table Warrington Town on Tuesday night, moving the Brakes ten points clear of the bottom four and into 15th spot.

Saturday’s win came courtesy of Dan Turner’s late winner after Henry Landers had scored the opener and Callum Hawkins had also saved an Oxford penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday saw Jack Edwards put Leamington ahead just before half-time, Turner wrapping things up late on.

And boss Paul Holleran was delighted with the victory.

He told the club’s media: “What pleased me the most was we were nice and solid tonight, nice and compact.”

"The way pitches are at the moment, if your work ethic and your distances are right, you defend your box well, it’s hard for teams to score because it’s hard to get the quality, so we did all that in abundance tonight.

"And then we’ve just found moments - set plays, second and third phases, which is really good play again, so I was really pleased with our discipline, our focus, our energy and our power tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was right back to where it needed to be. The thing that’s pleased me the most is that we’ve gone and got a good result on Saturday and we’ve come and backed it up.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on getting points on the board now at this stage of the season, so that gives us a little bit of breathing space.”

​Leamington now prepare for another Saturday/Tuesday double-header and both of them are at home.

They welcome Farsley Celtic on Saturday, another side struggling and who sit third-from-bottom in the league standings. A different challenge then awaits as Buxton arrive looking to build on their current fifth place in the table after beating South Shields on Tuesday.