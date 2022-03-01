Double hat-trick for Scott McCulloch as Brinklow see off Crick in a dozen-goal game

.

Coventry Alliance League – Division 2

Brinklow 12 Crick Athletic 0

A double hat-trick from league top scorer Scott McCulloch helped Brinklow see off Crick. McCulloch opened his account on 13 minutes when Morgan Pulford was upended in the penalty area, dispatching the ensuing spot kick. Pulford chased down a seemingly lost cause long ball and beat a defender then shot home on 19 minutes.

Pulford was again on target 12 minutes later with a powerful volley. McCulloch latched onto a poor clearance and fire home to make it four on 34 minutes.

Matt James scored with a left foot shot from the edge of the area three minutes later. McCulloch set up Morgan Pulford for six – nil on the stroke of half - time. A minute after the break a neat dummy from McCulloch allowed Conor Gamble to make it seven. McCulloch then hit two more goals on 74 and 76 minutes.