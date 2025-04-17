Dynamo win a massive boost for Rugby as they face pivotal Easter weekend

Jubilant boss Ian King salutes the travelling fans after Rugby Town's vital win at Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday (Picture: Martin Pulley)

​Rugby Town's fate looks like going down to the wire for a second year running following their gritty 1-0 weekend victory at Shepshed.

Ayo Lekuti's fifth-minute strike ultimately secured Valley only their third NPL Midlands away win of the campaign, and with their closest rivals for the drop Bedworth surrendering a 2-0 lead at home to Wellingborough, Rugby moved to within a point of them with just three games remaining.

The two near-neighbours meet at the Oval on Easter Monday in a potentially season-defining fixture for them both, but before that Town face third-placed Anstey Nomads at Butlin Road on Saturday, at the same time as United travel to eighth-placed Coleshill.

Valley boss Ian King said: "It was great to score early for a change, and after I that I thought we generally defended very well and restricted them in the final third."

Ayo Lekuti is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game against Shepshed Dynamo (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Lekuti's second Town goal in as many matches came after he neatly finished off Trey Charles's low delivery from the left, with Rugby then thinking they had doubled their advantage after the interval when Tyreace Brown rose superbly to head home Bodi Thistleton's corner.

However, for the second week running, Rugby were on the wrong end of an inexplicable refereeing decision and the goal was ruled out for an apparent push, with King commenting: "It's hard to see from the footage why the second was disallowed.

"It certainly would have been a far more comfortable watch thereafter if it had stood, but even though it wasn't pretty at times, we got there in the end and we've given ourselves a real chance of survival now.

"I guess you could say that Bedworth have got the easier game first, as Anstey will be fighting to try and get a home match in the play-offs, but Coleshill are in decent form themselves too.

"All we can do is keep our focus and try and get something from Saturday.

"Anstey are clearly a strong side and we know that they've the talent to punish us if they're given the opportunity, so we'll have to be as resolute as we were at Shepshed."

Rugby are on a run of just two defeats from their last eight as they seek to maintain their Step Four status for another season.