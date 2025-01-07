Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States.Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States.
Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States.

EFL transfer window: Bradford City set to beat Chesterfield and Walsall to Burnley striker, Birmingham City linked with USA international and Derby County defender joins Wycombe Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jan 2025, 08:41 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 12:34 GMT
The January transfer window is here for another year.

And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.

Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.

Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States.

1. USA international set for Blues?

Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States. Photo: Getty Images

Bradford City are set to secure the signing of Championship striker Michael Mellon from Burnley. The race for the young forward has been hotting up since the opening of the winter window, with Bradford City joined by League Two rival Chesterfield as well as leaders Walsall. However, according to a report by Football League World, the Bantams have come out on top and are set to bring him to Valley parade.

2. Bradford win striker race

Bradford City are set to secure the signing of Championship striker Michael Mellon from Burnley. The race for the young forward has been hotting up since the opening of the winter window, with Bradford City joined by League Two rival Chesterfield as well as leaders Walsall. However, according to a report by Football League World, the Bantams have come out on top and are set to bring him to Valley parade. Photo: Getty Images

Derby County defender Sonny Bradley has joined Sky Bet League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan. The 33-year-old has made the switch to Adams Park on a deal that will run until the end of the 2024/25 season.

3. Derby player joins Wycombe

Derby County defender Sonny Bradley has joined Sky Bet League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan. The 33-year-old has made the switch to Adams Park on a deal that will run until the end of the 2024/25 season. Photo: Getty Images

Matthew Craig could be loaned to Mansfield Town or Doncaster Rovers, according to a report from Football Insider. A Scotland youth international, Craig enjoyed an impressive loan spell with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and it was hoped that he would be ready to make the step-up to League One level this term with Barnsley on loan.

4. Spurs youngster on the move

Matthew Craig could be loaned to Mansfield Town or Doncaster Rovers, according to a report from Football Insider. A Scotland youth international, Craig enjoyed an impressive loan spell with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and it was hoped that he would be ready to make the step-up to League One level this term with Barnsley on loan. Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bradford CityEFLChesterfieldBirmingham CityWalsallBurnleyUSADerby CountyWycombe Wanderers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice