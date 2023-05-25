Rugby Town have retained the majority of last season’s promotion-winning squad as they look ahead to the 2023/24 campaign.

Valley will be back at Step 4 next season when they compete in the Northern Premier League Midlands having gained elevation after finishing as runners-up in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

And boss Carl Adams has started the task of building a squad for the higher level by signing up 11 members of last season’s squad for the next campaign.

Deal extensions have been agreed with Edwin Ahenkorah, Luke English, Barry Fitzharris, Matt Hill, Drew Kear, David Kolodynski, Alex Lock, Keenah Rosser, Dan Summerfield, Josh Thomas and Jordan Wilson.

Caine Elliott picked up the players' player of the year award as well as three other prizes at Rugby Town's presentation evening. Picture by Martin Pulley

The club have also confirmed that player-coach Liam Francis and sports therapist Paris Kinlan will continue in their roles while Valley remain in discussions with other players.

Rugby, meanwhile, have revealed their pre-season schedule for this summer.

Adams will take his team to Leicester Nirvana on Saturday, July 8 and then to Racing Club Warwick on Tuesday, July 11 (7.45pm kick-off) before they go on the road again on Saturday, July 15 (3pm) to Aylestone Park.

Rugby will head to Daventry Town on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm) before their first home friendly against Leamington takes place on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).

They will also entertain Atherstone Town on Saturday, July 29 (3pm) with the Northern Premier League Midlands season due to start on Saturday, August 12.

Midfielder Caine Elliott, meanwhile, was once more a big winner at Rugby’s recent annual presentation evening which was held in the club’s Butlin Road hospitality suite, writes Jon Venner.

The award ceremony took place straight after Valley’s final home game of the season with UCL Fixture Director Roger Walker on hand to present the players with their hard-earned runners-up medals at the event, hosted as ever by Town director Mike Yeats.

Elliott scooped four of the major awards on the night, taking home both the Players’ and the Vice Presidents’ player of the year and the Media Star Man gongs for the second season on the bounce, whilst also securing the supporters’ nomination this time round too.

The 21 year-old also shared the Most Appearances Shield with goalkeeper Matt Hill, while Jordan Wilson and David Kolodynski shared the Golden Boot top scorer award between them with 20 goals apiece across the season.

Manager Carl Adams plumped for his popular player/coach Liam Francis as his player of the year, with Mark Graham receiving the Clubman of the Year trophy for what Yeats described as “going above and beyond” in his coach driver’s role for players, staff and supporters on away matchdays.

Neil Gurney and Steve ‘Titch’ Franklin were also rewarded for their involvement in organising transportation throughout the season in receiving the commitment shield established in memory of ex-Valley stalwart Tony Mann, which was presented by Tony’s son Paul.

Kealan Bott’s dedicated support for the team was recognised with a Young Fan of the Year award.