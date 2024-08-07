Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington FC have signed midfielder Teddy Rowe following his release from Aston Villa.

Rowe’s arrival signals a return to the club, with the 20-year-old having played in the Brakes’ junior section as a youngster from where he was then scouted by Villa and signed as an eight-year-old.

He remained there until the end of last season, making his first team debut in the FA Cup against Liverpool in the 2021/22 season before signing professional terms.

He spent a loan spell with Gloucester City last season, scoring one goal in 18 games, and having become a free agent he has now decided to return to where it all began, having already played a few games on trial in pre-season.

Teddy Rowe has signed for Leamington after leaving Aston Villa. Photo: Leamington FC.

Rowe told the club’s media: “Speaking to the gaffer and seeing the history of players who have been here going into the full-time game, it was a pretty easy decision to come here

"Being a local lad also helps, knowing people all around the club. Me and my Dad have been coming to games for a number of years as fans, so it will be nice to walk out finally as a player.

Brakes boss Paul Holleran was delighted to have added a player of Rowe’s quality to his squad ahead of the new season.

He said: “We've been aware of Teddy for some time. Obviously he is known to people at the club, being a local lad, and I believe he and his family were at Telford supporting us in the play-off final.

“We'd actually seen Teddy at Gloucester last year when he was on loan. As well as being in one of the best academies in the country he has been out and had a taste of non-league football as well. I think that in the three or four games he has been involved in, people can see what a different dimension he brings.

“We were keen to do something with Teddy, and I think that where he is at the moment, he has taken stock of it all, like a lot of youngsters released from professional football clubs.

"He's got to try and build himself back up again, maybe with a slightly different identity; he's got to get used to this level of football, but he's got all the attributes to do that. I couldn't see any reason why he can't do the same as other lads we have had at the club, and some that are here at the moment.

"It's been really good having him around the place; he's a really good kid, and it was very easy because it was something he wanted to do. We think he will be a good asset to the squad. He can play in a number of positions, and we are really looking forward to working with him and seeing how he develops this year.”