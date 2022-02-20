Ex Coventry City captain is new Academy Football Manager at Racing Club Warwick

Carl Baker holds a Racing Club Warwick shirt,having been announced as their new Academy Football Manager

Ex Coventry City captain Carl Baker has been announced as the Racing Club Warwick Academy Football Manager.

Carl, who has run his own successful academy in Coventry for the past six years, will bring his Scholars across to Warwick where they will be joined by the club's own academy players.

Racing Club Chairman Gary Vella said: "Getting Carl in to run our football programme is huge for the club and Warwick District as a whole. The success of his academy, joined together with the Heart Of England Training Education and the club's own drive, is just the foundation needed to deliver a successful academy at the club. It will provide opportunity to play football at a high level whilst providing further education that opens up so many avenues into jobs in sport, a career as a footballer or higher education at University."