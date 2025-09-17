FA Cup nightmare for Leamington as Marquez hat-trick sends Alvechurch through

Action from Leamington's (in blue) FA Cup exit on Saturday. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Leamington FC were dumped out of the FA Cup by lower league side Alvechurch on Saturday after a performance that left fans angry at what they’d seen.

The step three side, managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, are flying high in their own division but saw off Leamington in style as a ten-minute ‘perfect’ hat-trick from Forest Green loanee Jose Marquez did the damage.

And it meant an exit at the first hurdle for Leamington who will instead have to focus back on the league as well as the FA Trophy once they enter that competition.

Saturday’s game saw Tim Berridge fire wide for the Brakes early on while Rogan Ravenhill in goal pulled off a superb double save to keep the scores level at the break.

Ravenhill again had to save well midway through the second-half before Marquez stole the show.

First, on 72 minutes, he produced a delightful lob over Ravenhill to put Alvechurch in front.

Six minutes later he was allowed space to ghost in and head home from a right-wing corner.

Then with eight minutes left, Marquez worked space and drilled in a tremendous low shot to seal the win and send Brakes fans swiftly to the exits after their side’s sudden capitulation.

The misery didn’t end there for Leamington, as despite being awarded a penalty with two minutes to go, Ant Lynn’s effort was saved low down by Alvechurch goalkeeper Redman Evans.

Brakes fans took to social media to highlight the dismay at their team’s performance, with ‘absolute garbage’ and ‘disgusting’ among the terms used to emphasise their feelings.

Attention will now turn back to the National League North as Leamington aim to return to winning ways with a trip to AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Fylde are currently lying second in the league with just one NLN defeat to their name this season, with six wins and a draw having seen them become early promotion challengers.

Following that game, Leamington currently have a two-week break from matches due to their FA Cup exit, with no game set to take place on September 27 unless a rearrangement occurs.​