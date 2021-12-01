Fine nine goals for Southam United in cup win over Garsington

Jay Lawes scored twice for Southam United against Garsington (Picture by Marie Price)

A second half onslaught by Southam United saw them comfortably through to the next round of the Oxfordshire Senior League Presidents Cup with a 9-1 victory over Garsington at a cold and blustery Bobby Hancocks Park, writes David Hucker.

Saints had won 5-0 in a league encounter earlier in the season and Jay Lawes set them on their way here with a 12th minute strike, but it took two good saves from keeper Alex Skidmore to keep them in the match.

It was the visitors who scored next, however, with Dan Chalmers levelling the tie in the 37th minute, but Saints restored their lead on the stroke of half-time when Ricky Barby’s corner found captain Simon Barby, who headed home.

Adam Neale increased the lead in the 49th and then the goals rained in on Garsington.

Lawes set up Ryan Harris who tapped in before Brad Dolton put the ball into his own net to make it 5-1.

Player of the match Lawes got a second on the hour and then substitute Daniel Long fed Ricky Barby from just inside the box and his shot carried perfectly into the top corner.

Long’s shot on goal was stopped, but not held, by Baker and Ricky Barby was on hand for another tap-in. Garsington’s misery was compounded by a second own-goal.

This was Saints’ biggest win since beating Risborough Rangers Reserves 9-0 at home in February 2020.

They will be looking to carry this form into their next Oxfordshire Senior League match on Saturday, when they are at home to local rivals Cropredy, kick off at 2pm.