First cup final in two years for Leamington's Sunday league

Division 3 Cup runners-up Leamington Hibs

Weekly Round up for Sunday 27 March 2022.

We start with the Cup matches and that is a sign that things are returning to a new normal. We have a Cup Final for the first time in two years!

The Division 3 Cup Final 2021-22, sponsored by Nick Chambers, in memory of his father Chris, who served this League for many years.

Division 3 Cup Champions Cubbington

Cubbington FC 2 Leamington Hibernian Reserves 2

The crowds were out for this eagerly anticipated Cup Final which saw unbeaten Hibs reserves attempting the first part of a possible treble season. A pleasant Sunday afternoon in the sun greeted the players onto a nicely prepared Stockton pitch. The game started and within ninety seconds Cubbington were in front! Jake Montgomery chasing down as Hibs played around at the back. Under pressure and Montgomery pounced and stuck the ball away for the fastest goal of the day. Hibs pressed but failed to threaten and late into the half had Harry McKay sent off for a poor challenge in the middle of the park.

Hibs were out from the blocks first as the second half started and looked sharp, despite being a man down. Tails were up and despite the odd foray Cubbington were holding on. It had to happen and Hibs levelled through James Hancocks from the penalty spot and the crowd went wild! Cubbington looked shaky, but route one was the answer. Keeper Sean Wilson with a long clearance and Luke Swinnerton did the rest, with his ninety-year-old grandad watching from the sideline. Swinnerton collected the ball and beat the defender rounding the keeper to slide the ball into the empty net. The crown again went wild! Time was looming with Cubbington holding on trying to keep the Hib’s at bay. Up popped Harry Hartin to level it with just a few minutes to go and the crowd erupted again!

That’s how it stayed and so it went to penalties.

Cubbington went first. At three apiece all square. Cubbington hit the bar. Wilson the Cubbington keeper dives to his right with a magnificent save to keep it level. Cubbington score. Hibs over the bar. The Cubbington players are jubilant.

Cubbington win 3 – 4 on penalties.

A thoroughly entertaining game and a great return to our Cup finals. with

We move on to the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Quarter-Final

Leamington FC Vets 5 Bulldog 0

A switch of ground here and it seemed to help the vets, who were in control from the start. Bulldog were defiant and it took 25 minutes before the ball was in the back of the net. The Bulldog keeper failed to hold a cross and the ball bounced out to Martin Thompson who crashes it home from ten yards. Despite the pressure Bulldog hold on and have a couple of chances, but the Vet’s keeper is untroubled.

The second half starts and the Vet’s pile it on, and within ten minutes Nathan Hands cuts inside from the left wing and curls a beauty inside the far post. A minute later and Andrew Hood closes down a loose ball, wins the tackle turns into the box and opens up to fire home inside the far post. With five minutes left a neat move out to the right sees Cares cross to Ross Jackson in the middle who dances a couple of challenges and sticks it home. Jackson then turns provider with a lovely deep cross to the back post where Martin Hutchcox meets it on the volley to round it all off.

The Vets go into the next round.

Stockton 0 Radford Semele Social Club 1

A Jordan Bedford goal five minutes from time was the difference between these two teams as they battled it out.

Radford Semele progress into the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual with Division 1

Khalsa 2 Leamington Hibernian 2

Khalsa went ahead here with a Manjinder Dhaliwal strike after fifteen minutes. Josh Blake pulled Hib’s level ten minutes later and Craig Wallsgrove then gave Hib’s the advantage five minutes before half time. Hibs went down to ten men following a red card, and Khalsa pushed for the equaliser. Josh Mann duly provided with twenty minutes left and Hibs were grateful at the final whistle to keep a point.

Long Itchington 1 Bishops Itchington 3

The Long Men hosted their near neighbours the Bishops and the Bishops came out on top. Callum Bell put Bishops in front after fifteen minutes and that was the only goal in the first half. Thomas O’Callaghan extended the Bishops lead just past the hour mark. Sam Crawford then struck five minutes later to give the Long Men hope, but Bishops kept it tight and grabbed third through Josh Turton as the long Men pushed for an equaliser. Bishops move into second spot in the Table.

We move on to Division 2

Chadwick End 5 Princethorpe 0

A Philip Weekes consolation here for Princethorpe as Chadwick took control. Mark Turner got a brace. His first in fifteen minutes and the second just past the hour mark. Oliver Manoochehri , Sam Lange and Niall Grace on target for the others.

Ettington Rovers 1 Khalsa Reserves 2

William Wyatt put Ettington ahead here midway through the first half. Khalsa were ahead before half time with goals from Luke Warby and David Benton. That’s how it stayed.

Radford Albion 1 Real Barston 2

Twins Christopher and Thomas Gould were the on target marksmen for Real Barston here with a goal apiece late on. Sion Humphries pulled one back for Radford but with only six minutes left on the clock Barston held on for the points

We move on to Division 3

Sporting Foresters 1 Warwick Printing 3

Sporting struck first here through Sam Rudge after eleven minutes. The Printers were back in front by half time through Jason Thompson and Craig Williams. Only one goal in the second half and that was from Conor Smith to extend the Printers' advantage. The Printers close the gap at the top of the table as Hibs were on Cup duty.

We move on to Division 4

Kenilworth Wardens 5 Sporting Club De Stratford 2