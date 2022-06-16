First new signing announced as Paul Holleran's Leamington squad takes shape

Steph Morley and Adam Walker are among the players confirmed as staying at Leamington next season Picture by Sally Ellis

Ben Usher-Shipway joins Brakes after three years with Solihull Moors, much of that gaining experience out on loan.

He began his career at Boldmere St Michaels and after signing for Solihull in 2019 spent spells at Alvechurch, Nuneaton Borough and Sutton Coldfield Town, Stourbridge and Rushall Olympic.

Manager Paul Holleran said: “We're delighted to get this one over the line. Ben is a young lad with experience at a higher level, and we are really looking forward to working with him.

“He is a versatile lad who can play on the wing or in defence, and we feel he has all the attributes to take a similar path that other young players have done while at Leamington.”

The 23-year-old said: “I’m delighted to join the club, a club of a great history and to play for a manager who everyone in non league admires.

"I’m looking forward to getting my head down and prove myself at the level.

"The past three years have been stop start for me so I’m looking forward to having a full season in the national league and hopefully bring success to the club.”

Among the current squad confirmed as staying are Junior English, James Mace, Adam Walker, Steph Morley, Jack Lane, Jack Edwards, Devon Kelly-Evans, Dan Turner and Dan Meredith.

Morley, with 291 appearances in two spells for Brakes, has an eye on joining the 300 club and Holleran is pleased to keep him part of his tight defensive unit.

"Steph has been superb for us since returning to the club,” said the manager.

“He still has a lot of miles left in him and his experience will be a huge asset to us once more in the forthcoming season.”

Brakes have arranged five pre-season friendlies so far throughout July, in preparation for the new National League North campaign, which begins on Saturday, August 6.

The list of warm-up games scheduled so far is:

Saturday, July 2 - Home vs Coventry City (1pm).

Saturday, July 9 - Away vs Boldmere St Michaels (3pm).

Tuesday, July 12 - Home vs Walsall (7.45pm).

Saturday, July 23 - Away vs Halesowen Town (3pm).