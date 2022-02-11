First win in five eases Racing Club Warwick away from danger zone

Bako put in a commanding performance for Racing Club Warwick against Haughmond

Racing Club Warwick chalked up their first win in five as they beat lowly Haughmond 3-2 at Townsend Meadow on Saturday.

The Racers, who had Charlie Jones in goal for the final 30 minutes after Dan Crane dislocated a finger at 1-1, managed to end a three-game losing streak with an assured performance which puts some very clear daylight between themselves and their visitors in the Midland Premier League.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A disastrous start for Warwick when a long ball over the top saw Dan Kavanagh stretching to head the ball back to Crane only for Harvey Lewis to poke past the advancing Racers’ stopper.

Haughmond almost doubled the lead when Lewis was put through again but a fantastic save from Crane denied the number 10 his second.

Returning to the Racers from Redditch United, Romario Martin had several chances, one from a great ball in by Josh Steele.

Martin did get the equaliser as the pressure finally told. The impressive Eli Bako intercepted the ball to set up Steele to cross again finding Martin who coolly controlled before slotting home.

Second half and Crane was replaced by Captain Jones in goal and this seemed to galvanise Racing. Lautaru fired over twice as Warwick pushed for the winner. Martin shrugged off a challenge and drove forward and with three defenders closing him down fired home into the bottom corner.

Warwick restricted Haughmond to long range efforts as they tried to protect Jones in goal and there was relief all round when Chris Mayuba superbly picked out Lautaru to score from close range.

Haughmond finally beat Jones with the final kick of the game but the points went to Racing.