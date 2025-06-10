Football Association reprieve for Rugby Town as they are saved from relegation

Rugby Town's relegation repreieve is good news for boss Grant Joshua (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Rugby Town have been saved from relegation and will STILL be playing in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division in the forthcoming season.

The Valley, under the stewardship of new boss Grant Joshua, had expected to line up in the United Counties League Premier Division South following their relegation from Step 4 at the end of April.

But the club has confirmed they have accepted a reprieve from the drop, and will stay in the Midlands Division for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Football Association reprieve follows the announcement last Friday that Hinckley LRFC have withdrawn from the Northern Premier League and entered voluntary liquidation.

That created a vacancy at Step 4, and after assessing the the options available, the FA's Operational Committee chose to offer the vacant spot to Rugby, as the highest-placed relegated side from the division.

It means there are now two Rugby-based teams at Step 4, with Rugby Borough having won promotion from the UCL in May.

A Rugby Town club statement read: "We appreciate the FA's consideration in this matter and are grateful for the opportunity to maintain our status.

"While planning had already begun for life in the United Counties League again, the management team and board are united in embracing this opportunity and preparations are now underway for a fresh challenge in the NPL Midlands.

"We recognise that Hinckley Leicester Road’s withdrawal has brought a difficult and sudden end to the club in its current form and we extend our thoughts to the players, volunteers, supporters, suppliers and others affected by the club's demise."

Club director Neil Melvin said: "We're delighted to have been given the chance to remain at this level and thank the NPL and the FA Committee for their swift and pragmatic approach.

"The situation has developed quickly since Friday, but we’re confident we have the people in place to adapt and build a competitive squad for the NPL Midlands.

"It's a surprise and a welcome lift after the disappointment of last season and we now move forward with real focus and ambition."

The season is now expected to start a week later than Valley had planned for, and the club has confirmed there will now be a change to the pre-season schedule, which will be announced in due course.