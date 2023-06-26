Former Peterborough United, Crawley Town, Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town striker joins Leamington

The striker, who has scored at every level from the Southern League Midland Division to the Championship. spent last season at National League North Hereford.

“Tyrone played for me many many years ago, and has gone on to have a fantastic career,’ said the manager. ‘I thought he was good for Hereford last year, and he was a player that we listed, knowing that we wanted one of our number nines to be a focal point, because we’ve certainly missed that over the last couple of years for different reasons.

“As well as coming in to be a first team player, Tyrone is also going to be working alongside Chris Knott at the Academy as well, so that will be good for the young lads.

“He’s a great story, Tyrone. He was never at an Academy. He came through local football - worked his way up through Rushall, Willenhall and Hednesford and then went on to have a great career, play for some super clubs, consistently did well and was involved in million pound transfer moves.

“I think he’ll be a good asset to us off the pitch as well in his other role at the club. It’s a really pleasing signing for us. I know the character of the lad - he’s a real good kid, and he’ll be a real help to some of the younger players in the squad as well; and on top of everything I know that his performance levels are still right up there.

"He’s in great condition, looks after himself, and plays a lot of games every season. We’re really really delighted to get him on board. We look forward to working with him and spending time with him.”

Barnett’s scoring exploits caught the eye of Football League clubs, and he turned professional at Macclesfield Town in 2010. He went on to play for Crawley Town, before a two division jump to Peterborough United, initially on loan but eventually for a fee of £1.1 million.