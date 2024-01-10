Leamington celebrate a goal.

Super sub Will Shorrock instigated a brighter second half performance from Leamington as they moved into second place in the table.

On a heavy pitch against a rejuvenated home side with a new manager and several new faces in their squad Brakes had found the going tough in the opening 45 minutes, but they found th eir feet quickly after the resumption thanks to the half time substitute, and eased to a relatively comfortable three points thanks to another substitute in Jiah Medrano, who scored with virtually his first touch of the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The conditions were tough, but I think this was our best performance over the last four games because this is a really tough place to come,” said boss Paul Holleran.

“It was a bitty game, difficult to play. I thought in the first half an hour we needed to take the sting out of the game, and I thought we did that well. From about half an hour onwards we played really well.

“We were strong all over the pitch really. In actual fact I was impressed with how well we did play in the second half. It probably helped that they were coming out to try and win the game, and left spaces for us, but it was a really good performance. I’m really pleased with them today.

“Will Shorrock turned the game when he came on. He really gave us a different dimension. He had the bit between his teeth. He scored one - I think a lot of the good things in the second half he was involved in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That’s what you want from your players coming off the bench - Will coming on and playing like that; you’v got Jiah coming on and playing like that and nicking himself another goal, and as a manager that’s all you can ask for really, is for players to come on and perform like that.”

Captain Adam Walker echoed his manager’s sentiments, adding: “The boys dug in, it was a different type of game today - every man for himself, and the boys who came on did brilliantly and we got what we deserved in the end.