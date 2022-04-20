Free entry to Racing Club Warwick's final home game - and Southam guaranteed at least third place

Cal Templeton scored a last minute equaliser for Warwick against Stone

Racing raced into a two-goal lead last Saturday with both goals from Romario Martin, only to go 2-3 behind on 90 minutes before a stunning 94th minute equaliser from Cal Templeton saw the points shared.

Easter Monday saw an entertaining 0-0 draw with Martin coming close in the first half and Dan Murphy hitting the post in the second half and George Curry fizzing a shot just wide at the death.

The Southam United end-of-season charge continued at Bobby Hancocks Park on Saturday when they put five goals past Yarnton FC to guarantee at least a third place finish in the Oxfordshire Senior League Premier Division, writes David Hucker.

Vice Captain Simon Barby donned the captain's armband for the day in recognition of his 50th appearance for Saints and saw his side go into a 10th minute lead through Melvin Mauritson, an advantage that was doubled by Jay Lawes in the 33rd to give them a 2-0 cushion at the break.

Ethan Champkins scored a third soon after the restart and Saints finished with a flourish, adding two more late on through substitute Ricky Barby in the 85th minute and a second from Champkins, his fourth in five matches, in the 87th.

“That was another top drawer performance” said manager Richard Kay. “Our football was brilliant to watch and we had great support again from the fans.”

Kay also announced that former Nuneaton Borough under-18s manager Lee Petch and assistant manager Lee Walkinshaw have joined the club's coaching team and will act as joint assistants next season.