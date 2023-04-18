Josh Parsons was on hand to score both goals as Warwick secured an eighth win double over league opponents this season.

The opening goal came on 10 minutes when Swifts 'Keeper Josh Bishop was too casual in dealing with a back pass and Parson dispossessed him to chip into an open goal from 25 yards.

Good work on the right by Kory Burke whos cross was fired over by Parsons before Archie Hmap did well down the left to get in on goal but this time Bishop did well to save.

Racing were well in control although it took until the 72nd minute to double their lead. A fantastic lobbed pass from James Hancocks set Parsons through and he fired past Bishop to notch his 21st of the season.

Warwick celebrate Josh Parsons second against Stourport.

Ralf Penton fired over late on but the result was secure and Racing go into their last home game on Saturday in fine form.

It is free entry for Warwick's final game v Highgate on Saturday 22nd April, 3pm kick-.off.

Chairman Gary Vella said: “We had a bumper crowd of over 500 in our previous home game and as we have had a great season we wanted to thank everybody with another free entry game.

"We are also holding a raffle draw with a minimum of £200 winning ticket. If we sell 500 tickets then the prize will be £500 so fingers crossed for everyone but If you don't win then £2 a pint for the Church Farm Brewery range of beers should help.”

