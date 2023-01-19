Rugby Town will be looking to further extend their recent Butlin Road goal bonanza when Desborough Town visit this Saturday in the United Counties League Premier Division South, writes Jon Venner

Rugby Town manager Carl Adams. Picture by Martin Pulley

Valley have been in fine scoring form at home this season and have notched up 20 strikes in the last four league fixtures there alone - including their last outing two weeks ago when they demolished struggling Long Buckby 8-0 in the local derby.

Following the postponement of last weekend’s scheduled trip to Milton Keynes Irish due to a waterlogged pitch, the Desborough match-up gives Town another chance to extend their lead at the top of the table, with main challengers Coventry Sphinx and Newport Pagnell set to be engaged in FA Vase action once more.

Rugby boss Carl Adams is looking forward to another fruitful Butlin Road experience and said: “We’ve been in good form at home this season with ten wins in eleven UCL games and scored 40 goals in those too.

“Attendance totals are also up and the support we have had from the fans has been great, so hopefully we can give them plenty to cheer about again this weekend.”

The Desborough game marks the first of a run of seven fixtures for Town against bottom half of the table opposition in January and February, although they will have to hit the road for five of the six that follow Saturday’s - including games at three of the current bottom four.

Adams continued: “We know from previous seasons that there are no easy games in this league, but our performances away from home this year have been very encouraging too.

“As I’ve said before, we look a different proposition in terms of the character of the current squad and we’ve got results from games that we may not have done so previously.”

Town’s only defeat in 11 games in all competitions away from Butlin Road came in the FA Cup qualifying phase at two-level higher hosts Basford United back in September.

