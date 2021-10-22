Frustrating defeats for Racing Club Warwick and Southam United

Racing Club Warwick’s Romario Martin was on the scoresheet in their 2-1 defeat by Hanley Town on Tuesday evening

Racing Club Warwick were swept aside by Bewdley Town as far as the 4-0 scoreline was concerned, but people may have left Townsend Meadow wondering what they had witnessed.

Racing had plenty of good possession in dangerous areas but failed to capitalise whereas the visitors made good from errors for three of the four goals they scored.

Ricardo Dudley was sent off to compound matters further with the referee deeming a coming together a red card offence and reacting to the loud protests from the visiting bench for a shove in the chest.

A hat-trick from Kyle Belmont ensured Bewdley took all three points in this Midland Football League Premier Division match and the two sides face each other again tomorrow in the FA Vase in Bewdley.

On Tuesday evening the Racers suffered a narrow defeat 2-1 at the hands of Hanley Town, with Romario Martin their scorer.

Racing club Warwick U23s fell to their second defeat of the season losing 4-2 at Solihull Sporting.

They also have a chance to put matters right as they face Solihull again on Saturday at Townsend Meadow.

Southam United went down to their second defeat of the season, 2-0 at Bicester Hallions, writes David Hucker.

First half goals from Ryan Brooks and Tai Thomas gave the league leaders the edge in this Oxfordshire Senior League tie and left Richard Kay’s side further adrift from the top of the table.

Kay had said before the match that nothing is settled in October, but this win for unbeaten Hallions took them seven points clear of Saints who now face a battle to close the gap.

“This was the culmination of a frustrating week where, for various reasons, we were unable to train and then our preparations for the game were affected with nine players being unavailable for selection,” said Kay.

“It’s probably been my most frustrating week as manager of the club and I have to thank the players that did travel as, but for two individual mistakes, there was nothing between the two teams.

“Again we were excellent defensively but, with so many key players away, unlike the previous game against Bure Park, our attacking threat was minimal.

“I’ve said all along that our success this season will be determined by consistency in the squad selection and, when everyone is available we have a very good group of players to do well.”