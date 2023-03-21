Southam United's match at Cheltenham Saracens on Saturday was called off at noon following a heavy downpour, which left the pitch waterlogged, one of two Hellenic League Division One fixtures to succumb to the weather, writes David Hucker.

Forward Shane Osborne, who has scored nine goals this season, and defender Adam Neale were both due to make their 50th appearance for the club, but they will have to wait a while longer as Southam's match at Clanfield 85 scheduled for this Saturday has been re-arranged for next Tuesday, meaning that they will be without a fixture for the second weekend running.

Clanfield won 3-0 at strugglers Littleton on Saturday and sit fourth in the table, 18 points ahead of Southam. However, Richard Kay's team had come out on top when they met at Bobby Hancocks Park in October thanks to a second half goal from Josh Dixon.

Southam will be part of the Hellenic League's Easter ground-hop in which 11 fixtures over the bank holiday weekend are being featured to encourage non-league fans to take in as many matches as possible being played throughout the four days from Friday to Monday.

Shane Osborne had been due to make his 50th appearance. Pic by Marie Price.

It all starts at noon on Good Friday when Feckenham host Shipston Excelsior in Division Two West and on Monday it's Southam's turn as they entertain Littleton with the kick-off at Bobby Hancocks Park at 2.30pm.

