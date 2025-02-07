Giants Liverpool come to town as Rugby Borough are up for the Women's FA Cup!

Leanne Kiernan celebrates scoring Liverpool's winning goal against West Ham in the WSL on Sunday. The Reds travel to Rugby Borough on Sunday

​Rugby Borough WFC face arguably the biggest match in the club's history on Sunday when they host giants Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup fifth round (ko 12.30pm) in a sell-out clash.

The Reds will arrive at the Nationwide Windows Arena sitting seventh in the Barclays WSL, and fresh from a 1-0 win over West Ham United at St Helens FC last weekend.

Leanne Kiernan scored the only goal as the Reds made harder work of seeing off the Hammers than they had in their FA Cup fourth round encounter a week earlier, a match they won 5-0 in east London.

Liverpool's reward for that is their trip to take on Lee Burch's Borough side, who are enjoying a strong season in the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division, which is two steps below the WSL.

Borough are currently sitting in fifth place, eight points adrift of leaders Nottingham Forest having lost just twice all season.

Last weekend Borough entertained second-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, and put a spanner in their title-chasing works as they battled hard to claim a 1-1 draw.

Angelina Nixon was on target on the stroke of half-time to put Borough into the lead, with Wolves hitting back to claim a share of the spoils with a strike from Beth Merrick 15 minutes from time.

Borough booked their place in the fifth round with an emphatic 6-0 win at London Bees in round four, a match that saw Nixon score twice, with other goals from Mai Moncaster, Nicky Potts, Rhianne Rush and Ebony Wiseman.

Borough go into the Liverpool encounter protecting an 11-match unbeaten run, which stretches way back to October 6 when they were beaten 2-0 at Wolves in the league.

Nixon is the team's joint top-scorer alongside Yasmin Mosby, with both players having netted 14 goals this term.

Tickets for the home section at Kilsby Lane have already sold out, with Liverpool also hopeful they will sell their 250 allocation for the big match.

If you can't get along to the game, then you can still watch it as the game is being broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app as well as the Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel and FA Player.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​