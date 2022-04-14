Good Friday game for Leamington hosting league leaders Brackley Town

Leamington will be in action again on Good Friday hosting league leaders Brackley Town (Picture by Sally Ellis)

The Saints are top of National League North by just a point over Gateshead, so the Easter weekend will be a crucial one in their promotion bid.

Manager Kevin Wilkin knows Harbury Lane is not always a happy hunting ground for them – and Paul Holleran’s side will be keen to make sure that applies this time around as they bid to finish as high in the table as possible.

Today’s game at the Your Co-op Community Stadium kicks off at 3pm.

Brakes would love to improve on their 16th spot in the run-in, having added one more point from their trip to Southport on Tuesday evening.

Their play-off seeking hosts scored just before half time, but Leamington – still struggling with a long injury list – levelled in the 93rd minute when Dan Turner scored his 15th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

“I kept harping on after the last few games how well the boys have done, and just when you think they’re down and beaten they come back. They did fantastic tonight,” said Holleran, in a club interview after the game.

"I think Southport will be disappointed that they didn’t win the game, but there’s an argument that our performance probably deserved something as well.

“ There’s going to be a lot of tired legs and tired minds going into the last few weeks and we’ve just got to keep going, but I think the most pleasing thing tonight is how well the lads who haven’t been playing regularly for us have done. You have to trust them, and it shows character from us to make those changes after our recent run.

"I’m looking forward to the game (against Brackley) on Good Friday - it will be a great occasion.

“Our problems on the road have been well documented. I could give a number of excuses, but I don’t look for them. You just keep working hard, keep trying to do the right things. I’m a big believer in hard work rewards. There were some big performances tonight and I'm really really pleased.

" We’re looking forward to the next few weeks, putting in a big effort, and trying to get a few more points on the board.”