Here's Mark Rowlatt's round-up of the few Leamington Sunday League games that survived the weather

Weekly Round up for Sunday 20 February 2022. It’s week 23 and we lost several fixtures this week but we still have a few League games to report.

We start as usual with Division 1

Khalsa 2 Blackdown 2

Khalsa are Top of the Table and have points in the bag whilst teams around them have games in hand. A Josh Mann brace in a late ten minute spell eliminated a Jeevan Fermahan lead for Blackdown and Khalsa were left to rue an eighty fifth minute equaliser from Scott Hughes .

We move on to Division 2

Engine FC 5 Dynamo Leamington 2

The Engine continue to purr and their unbeaten League run continues. Three goals in the last twenty minutes including a Mathew Clark brace in five minutes sealed the points and leaves Engine clear at the Top. Roberto Ciuffini had given Dynamo a ten minute lead but Engine popped bounced back with strikes from Nick Welch and Lewis Barry to take a half time lead. Ryan Woodward then made it all square shortly after the break. With twenty minutes left on the clock Charlie Cleaver restored the Engine advantage and Clark added with his brace inside the last ten minutes.

Real Barston 2 AFC Warwick 2

AFC drop two precious points here and Barston had a Matt Gillett strike two minutes from time to thank. Marco Oliver had put AFC ahead after fifteen minutes. Christopher Gould made it all square before half time. Just past the hour mark and Melvinino Mauritson restored the AFC lead, then with the points almost in the bag up popped Gillett to restore parity.

On to Division 3

Foresters 1 Napton 3

All the goals coming in the second half here. Two in five minutes to give Napton the lead. Chris Watts on the hour mark, shortly followed by a Blair Girvin penalty. Alex White pulled one back for Foresters but Watts struck again with ten minutes left on the clock to seal the points.

Sporting Foresters 0 Hampton Magna 8 (eight)

Jason Bradshaw started this one off on ten minutes. Mathew Hughes then helped himself to a hat-trick in seventeen minutes and Ryan Leahy added another before half time. The Woodmen battled on but three more goals from Jordan O'Keeffe, Graham Bickerdike and Ashley Turnbull completed the rout

Warwick Printing 1 Leamington Hib’s Reserves 3

All the goals in the first half here. Hib’s are clear at the Top and have plenty of games to play. Jason Thompson on target for the Printers but goals from Scott Hammond, James Hancocks and Connor Mort had done the damage for Hib’s who are looking pretty good for the Title.

On to Division 4

Southam Sporting 0 Wellesbourne Wanderers 1 The Wanderers go Top of the Table as Cubbington Albion drop points. There was only one goal in it and that was a Sean Hopwood strike five minutes into the second half. Credit to both teams for getting the game on .

Stockton 3 HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 1

A Luke Sangha goal on thirty minutes wasn’t enough here for the veg boys as Stockton scored three. Josh Tolley, Daniel Whitbread and Ryan Barnard getting the Stockton goals.

Upper Lighthorne 1 Cubbington Albion 1