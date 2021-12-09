High five as Engine beat Bulldogs

Football news. Photo: Getty Images

Division Two leaders Engine FC won 5-0 at Bulldog in the Leamington and District Sunday League’s Tracey Thomas Challenge Cupwith goals from Rhys Tummey (2), Luca Valle, William Benton and Blake Devitt.

Division One leaders Long Itchington scored twice against their Division Four opponents Wellesbourne Wanderers, but they didn’t have it all their own way as Jonny Nunn gave Wanderers hope in a 2-1 scoreline.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division One Heathcote Athletic and Bishops Itchington drew 1-1, Owen Davies and Josh Turton on target.

The biggest scoreline of the day came in Division Two where Chadwick End beat Ettington Rovers 10-3.

Oli Manoocheri (3), Tom Tarbuck (2), Ollie Senior (2), Mark Turner, Tez Morten and Sam Lange were the matchwinners with Jordan Robinson (2) and Matt Toms bagging consolations.

Melvin Mauritson scored a hat-trick as AFC Warwick beat Radford Albion 3-0.

Khalsa Reserves and Real Barston drew 2-2.

Luke Warby scored Khalsa’s tywo with Rob Jolly and Chris Gould responding.

A 3-3- draw was played out by Princethorpe and Dynamo Leamington.

Cameron Anderson, Conor Warburton and Jake Allies-Proctor netted for Princethorpe with Dynamo’s goals coming from Ash Rowley, Paul Rose and Nick Sapsford.

In Division Three, Cubbington FC beat Sporting Foresters 5-3 with Adam Canning, Ben Rowan bagging braces and Jack Gibson netting.

Foresters scored through Adam Coles, Will Guice and Elliot Coop.

Three first-half goals for Royal Oak through Cem Yildiz, Robert Ormston and William Harte set up a 6-2 win at Napton.

Jacob and Aaron Whitmore then each grabbed a second-half goal before Napton had a late rally via Taylor Allen and Nathaniel Miller.

Yildiz added his second late on.

Leamington Hibernian Reserves left Radford Semele Social Club with a 7-0 win thanks to Daniel Kieran, Connor Mort (2), Charlie Fitzmaurice (3) and Scott Hammond, maintaining the side’s 100 per cent record.

In Division Four, Southam Sporting and Sporting Club de Stratford drew 3-3.

Keir Wood, Jamie Hammersley (2) netted for Southam with Jack Reidy, George Dick and William Heward responding.

Upper Lighthorne and Stockton drew 2-2.

Stockton’s goals came from Jake Lee and Josh Tolley as Gagandeep Pahl and Michael Perksscored for Lighthorne.