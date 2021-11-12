Highflying Leamington want to make it six unbeaten at Chorley, with Paul Holleran calling on Brakes to make winning a habit

Leamington celebrate during their victory over York. Photo: Sally Ellis

Leamington head to Chorley looking to stretch their unbeaten run to six games - and avoid ‘a little slap’.

The Brakes moved up to fourth in the National League North following 2-0 wins over York City and Blyth Spartans this week, and three points at Victory Park on Saturday would see Paul Holleran’s side leapfrog their third-placed hosts.

Holleran is keen to extend his side’s impressive run, but knows you cannot take the Magpies lightly.

“The more you can keep the scoreboard ticking over and have that mentality that one becomes two and two becomes three it helps, now we’re chasing six,” the Brakes boss said.

“That’s what you’ve got to try to do and try to make it a habit. The last month has been tremendous – and good to see players back on the pitch who’ve been injured.

“It’s a good moment to be a manager, player and supporter. We’re involved in good quality games, played at a high tempo with a good atmosphere.

“This is a tough level and we want to keep it going for as long as we can. But in this league if you let things drop teams can give you a little slap.”

Following last weekend’s trek to Blyth, Leamington face another long slog north this Saturday.

However, Holleran says his squad are excited about the test that awaits them (KO 3pm).

“It’s a god old fashioned ground at Chorley and you know what you’re getting when you go up there,” he added.

“They’ve started well but we’ve started well.

“They’ll be similar to us and be looking forward to the game, when you’re playing well and doing well you look forward to playing football.

“It’s a tough place to go but we’ll have to dig in work hard and see where that takes us.”

Dan Turner and Kelsey Mooney netted first-half goals as Leamington beat York 2-0 at the Your Co-op Community Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Devon Kelly-Evans and Joe Clarke the matchwinners at Blyth.