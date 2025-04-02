Paul Holleran felt his side deserved a point on Saturday. Pic: Cameron Murray.

​Paul Holleran felt his Leamington FC side were unlucky to lose out to an injury-time winner at home to King’s Lynn on Saturday.

​Fin Barnes’ strike sparked wild celebrations on the visiting bench as the win kept them firmly in the play-off picture, while for the already-safe Brakes it was a first defeat at home in six games.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Holleran felt a scrappy draw would have been the right outcome.

He said: “It was a really windy day and both teams struggled to get some control in the game, so you’ve just got to do the dirty things, and work hard and be competitive.

"I thought we’ve defended our box brilliantly. To be fair to them they’ve come back and finished stronger. I think given our schedule and our options today, we just needed to get over the line there. It took a good bit of quality to beat us.

"It wasn’t to be, it was disappointing at the end. The boys have had 20 games in seven weeks. I was looking at my watch on about 92 minutes thinking we’ve had a good spell at home and haven’t been beaten; we’ve played some rather decent sides.

"It wasn’t what they deserved, but that’s football, that’s life, and we’ve had some moments during the season when things have gone our way. It hasn’t gone our way today, but there’s lots of positives to take.”

Leamington now prepare to visit Peterborough Sports on Saturday, who being three points ahead of Holleran’s side also now have little to play for other than position.

Holleran said: “We’re in March and we’ve confirmed the fact that we’re going to be in this division next year.

"We’ll brush ourselves down. The boys have given everything - they’re giving every last drop. You can’t ask for more than that.

"Everybody can see that, and I think if they can just get a bit of rest in their legs, a bit of recovery and strength and conditioning, then hopefully we can have a bit more energy in the last few games.