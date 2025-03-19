Holleran feels heavy schedule took its toll in defeat at Chester

Paul Holleran felt Leamington's heavy schedule took its toll. Photo: LFC.

​Paul Holleran felt Leamington FC’s hectic recent schedule was a factor as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Chester FC on Saturday.

​The Brakes had played ten games in a little over a month prior to the weekend’s game, which included five consecutive midweek games as well as the usual Saturday fixtures.

And ahead of what was the first midweek break since early February, Holleran told the club’s media that it had taken its toll on his players as they fell to Connor Rawlinson’s ninth minute header from a corner, although he was pleased with the overall display.

Holleran said: “Definitely in the first 15 minutes, yes. I think that was the only difference in the opening 15 minutes, that and the set play, which is disappointing.

"I thought after that we got about it and posed some problems for them. Second half we probably had a lot of the ball, but not created - maybe turned down too many crosses, too many moments. But I think on another day if we deal with the set play then we get something out of the game.

"I think we deserved something from the game but that’s the reality of this league - you go to Scunthorpe last week and it’s a penalty, and this week it’s a corner. Fine margins, I thought the huffing and puffing - those moments we probably could have done better on.

"But I thought the levels were good today, and when you think of the recent run we’ve been on over the last six weeks, which has been OK, we played Chester and they took us apart [at home], but I think today we were well in the game, we had a lot of the ball, but we just couldn’t find that bit of quality in the final third.

“Away from home against one of the top three sides it’s probably the best we’ve played in terms of how much of the ball we’ve had, we got about them, pushed them deep.

"When teams are sitting deep you just need that bit of quality; our play just needed to be a little bit quicker, and we just needed to get some crosses into the box early before they get set, and that’s what we didn’t do, but I think that if you look at the balance of play and the balance of the ball - on another day it’s 0-0, because they’ve created nothing and we haven’t created enough.”

Leamington host South Shields this weekend before then going to Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.