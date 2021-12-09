Holleran gives thanks after 'scary' injury to Leamington keeper Jake Weaver

Jake Weaver. Photo: Louise Smith

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has paid tribute to the medical experts who attended to Jake Weaver during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Chester.

The Brakes keeper was knocked unconscious as he landed badly attempting to claim the ball during the first half.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“First and foremost, the good news is that Jake Weaver’s recovery has been good,” Holleran told the club’s website.

“When I first saw him land awkwardly from a distance I thought ‘he’s in trouble here’.

“The first three or four minutes were scary, but we’re very fortunate that we’ve got a good medical team and Chester’s staff, and the St John’s Ambulance, were fantastic – because it could have gone the other way when somebody’s out cold.

“In those first two or three minutes which are vital, he got the right treatment and they managed to get him back round.”

Chester’s Paddy Lacey stabbed his side ahead as Weaver lay grounded.

Steph Morley pulled Leamington level with a neat free-kick but James Horsfiel nicked it for the hosts with a last-gasp thunderbolt which beat stand-in stopper Callum Gittings.