Holleran hints at changes as Leamington host West Brom

Paul Holleran.

Paul Holleran has hinted he may make changes to his Leamington side ahead of tonight's Birmingham Senior Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion.

A team representing the Championship side will head to the Brakes this evening (KO 7.45pm), with the hosts keen to retain their trophy.

"We've got a 17-18 man squad with good depth," Holleran said.

"You always use Senior Cup games to get minutes for players and be flexible and use the depth of the squad, but we've always been competitive in it."

However, Holleran has no qualms about tinkering.

He added: "When you've got players coming in it's important you maintain the standards because those players want to play on Saturday afternoons.

"The priority is the league but I'll be keen to see some other players.