Holleran hopes to enjoy home comforts as Leamington host Hereford

Paul Holleran is looking forward to the return of home comforts.

The Brakes picked up a vital point on the road at play-off chasing Boston United on Saturday, but with just one win and nine points from a possible 45 on the road this term, manager Holleran is keen to get back to National League North action at the Your Co-Op Community Stadium.

"Our away form's been disappointing," admitted Holleran, ahead of Hereford's visit on Saturday (KO 3pm) and the arrival of Guiseley seven days later.

Leamington drew 1-1 at Boston on Saturday.

"If anything has let us down this season it's been our away form, so we want to improve on the run in.

"The home games, our performances have been right up there with the top teams in the league and we're trying to really get as many points on the board as we can and finish as high as we can and enjoy the last quarter of the season - because the middle bit of the season wasn't enjoyable."

Hereford sit eighth, a point out of the play-offs but only six ahead of the Brakes.

"Loads to play for," Holleran added.

"Hereford, Darlington, Kiddy (Kiderminster) and Brackley are all coming to Leamimgton, some great games to look forward to.

"If you can string a few wins together you don't know where it will take you."