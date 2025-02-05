​Holleran laments early red card as Leamington lose to Marine

It was a frustrating day for Paul Holleran. Pic: Cameron Murray.

​Paul Holleran was left frustrated after seeing his Leamington side beaten 2-0 at home by struggling Marine on Saturday.

​Leamington had to play much of the game with ten men following a red card for Adam Walker following a high challenge in the 20th minute, the visitors going on to lift themselves off the bottom of the table thanks to goals from Enock Lusiama just before the break and Fin Sinclair-Smith six minutes from time.

And Holleran felt it was an uphill battle once his side were at a numerical disadvantage.

He told the club’s media: “It was a difficult game for both sides with the pitch and players struggling to run with the ball and it was a bit end-to-end, but the game was well-balanced.

"I didn’t really have a great view of what happened with the red card but what I did say to the ref was that on the build-up to the sending off, there were probably two fouls – and it was definitely a foul on Dan Turner – and on a pitch like this you could feel it coming as the bounce of the ball wasn’t true and it looks like both players have got injured in the tackle.

"But we’ve had to deal with that and it’s the last pitch you want to be a man down on, but we did really well and finished the half strongly, then in the second-half we’ve huffed and puffed and put some good balls in the box but struggled with our quality for obvious reasons.

"There was plenty of endeavour and I think we were just a bit stretched at the end as we tried to open the system up a bit to try and get a goal but it went the other way and they got the goal, so it was a frustrating day but you get days like this and sadly we’ve had one today.”

Leamington are just six points outside the relegation zone although they have at least two games in hand on all of the six sides below them.

The Brakes’ next three games will be against sides around them in the table, with a trip to Oxford City – just a point ahead – this weekend followed by home games with Warrington Town on Tuesday and Farsley Celtic four days later, both of whom lie in the relegation zone as things stand.​

And Holleran feels they will be crucial fixtures in deciding Leamington’s destiny.

He said: “Rushall last week was disappointing and against Marine it wasn’t so much a disappointment with the players, more with how the afternoon unfolded.

"At this level of football, it goes up a notch about this time of year but we’ve gone down a notch. Throughout this league there will be a lot of teams who will think they can get into that play-off position and a lot of teams fighting to stay in the league next year because they want to be in the National League.

"Year in, year out, February is when things really get going as teams are making signings and trying to get better and push on so we just need to step back up and keep the levels where they were against Marine, maybe touch up on a few things and see where it takes us.”