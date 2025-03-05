​Holleran praises Brakes’ spirit amidst congested fixture list

Paul Holleran marked his 750th game in charge of Leamington on Saturday. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Paul Holleran praised the character of his squad amidst a busy schedule after they won 2-0 at Southport on Tuesday night.

​Goals from Tim Berridge and Henry Landers were enough to take the points and secure a second straight win having beaten play-off hopefuls Chorley 3-2 at home on Saturday.

And with this Saturday’s trip to Scunthorpe United being their ninth game in four weeks, followed by a home game with Kidderminster Harriers next Tuesday, Holleran says it’s a credit to his players that they are still pulling out results.

He told the club’s media: “The timetable of games is difficult at the moment - you could see that looking at the squad tonight - it’s threadbare. I think Southport have had a similar schedule. That probably explained why the game lacked a bit of quality.

“They certainly started the stronger, we looked a threat on the counter. Prior to Tim’s goal, Henry had a really good chance, but I thought in the second half we really got a grip of the game, managed it much better, passed the ball better, scored a great goal, and then had to dig in a bit at the end, which is natural.

"You’ve only got to look at some of the players they’ve got playing for them - they’ve got a lot of Football League experience. But it’s another great result.

"The last seven or eight games have been really productive, really positive. We’ve shown amazing spirit and character.

"I’ve had to ask the same players to go again and go again and go again, but sometimes you’ve just got to roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

"Roll on Saturday and Scunthorpe away! It’s easy to get yourself up for that one. It’s important now to get the rest and recovery in for the players; that’s all we can do really. Hopefully we’ll have at least one back on Saturday, maybe two.

“Next week is going to be really tough. Scunthorpe and Kidderminster were probably the two favourites, so it’s going to be a big ask, but at the moment we’re answering all the questions, so hopefully we can answer a few more.”